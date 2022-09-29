TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool with perhaps the coldest air that we’ve seen of the season. Low: 51. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 83. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 52. High: 84. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: More sunshine expected to round out the weekend. Low: 55. High: 87. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: A few clouds as a week disturbance moves in. Low: 57. High: 88. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm in the afternoon. Low: 59. High: 88. Winds: E 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 60. High: 89. Winds: E 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Low: 62. High: 88. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.