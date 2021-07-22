Thursday Evening Forecast: Feels-like temperatures above 100° for the weekend

THIS EVENING: Isolated showers south ending. Skies become mostly clear. Temperatures in the 80s and some 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear and humid. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: South, SW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine to partly cloudy and humid. A 10% to 20% chance of rain. High: 94. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: The next round of Saharan dust moves in. Hotter temperatures with more sunshine. Low: 76. High: 95. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hotter. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. The Heat Index between 102° – 107°.

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and hotter. A few areas west of HWY 69 will come very close to 100 degrees. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: South 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and continued hot. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of isolated showers and a few storms. Highs: middle 90s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy sky. A 20% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon. Warmer. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: South 5 mph.

Take a moment to download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.