THIS EVENING: Mainly clear. Temperatures to the 50s and 40s. Wind: SW 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and not as cold. A breeze keeps temperatures from freezing. Lows: middle to lower 40s, and some 30s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Warmer and breezy. High: 74. Wind: SW 15 mph. In the late evening, clouds increase with the cold front arriving after 12 AM.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy with a 20% to 30% chance of rain, mostly in Deep East Texas. Colder and windy. Low: 45. High: 47. Wind: North 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine returns. A cold morning but milder afternoon. Low: 29. High: 60. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 36. High: 68. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm. Low: 44. High: 71. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy sky. Windy & warm. A 20% chance of rain during the day, possibly increasing late night into Thursday. Low: 55. High: 72. Wind: SE 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain. Windy & warm. Low: 60. High: 70. Wind: SW 20 mph. A cold front moves in late day.

