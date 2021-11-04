Thursday Evening Forecast: Frost likely Friday morning

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THIS EVENING: Clear & cold. Temperatures quickly fall into the 40s, some 30s before 10 PM. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear sky and very cold. Areas of frost are likely and a light freeze is possible in a few areas. Lows: middle to a few lower 30s. Wind: East 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Cold morning, milder afternoon. High: 64. Wind: East 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Another cold start, then warmer in the afternoon and sunny. Lows: middle to upper 30s and near 40. High: 70. Wind: South 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine continues. Warmer. Low: 46. High: 76. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and breezy. Low: 52. High: 81. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warm. Low: 58. High: 80. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Muggy. Low: 61. High: 80. Wind: SW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Low: 63. High: 81. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is East-Texas-Storm-Team-App-News-Promo.jpg

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51