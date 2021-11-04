Thursday Evening Forecast: Frost likely Friday morning

THIS EVENING: Clear & cold. Temperatures quickly fall into the 40s, some 30s before 10 PM. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear sky and very cold. Areas of frost are likely and a light freeze is possible in a few areas. Lows: middle to a few lower 30s. Wind: East 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny. Cold morning, milder afternoon. High: 64. Wind: East 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Another cold start, then warmer in the afternoon and sunny. Lows: middle to upper 30s and near 40. High: 70. Wind: South 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine continues. Warmer. Low: 46. High: 76. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny and breezy. Low: 52. High: 81. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and warm. Low: 58. High: 80. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Muggy. Low: 61. High: 80. Wind: SW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Low: 63. High: 81. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

