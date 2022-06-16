TONIGHT: Mostly clear and muggy. A couple of sprinkles are possible near Toledo Bend. Low: 75. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy skies with an isolated shower in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 98. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, with a chance of a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 97. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a pop-up shower. Hot and humid in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 74. High: 98. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 99. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and hot. Low: 75. High: 98. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sun and hot. Low: 76. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Sunny skies and hot. Low: 75. High: 99. Winds: S 10 MPH