TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and warm. Low: 83. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 105. Wind: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 82. High: 105. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 82. High: 105. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 81. High: 104. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, warm, with a slight chance at a shower or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 79. High: 103. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, with a slight chance of a shower or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 78. High: 103. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of a shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 79. High: 104. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.