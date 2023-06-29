TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and humid. Low: 78. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 97. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. Low: 78. High: 96. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot. Low: 79. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a couple of storms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 96. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and storms as temperatures trend a little a cooler. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 77. High: 95. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 77. High: 94. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.