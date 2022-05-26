THIS EVENING: Clear skies, with temperatures dropping from the 80s into the 60s. Wind: NW 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Patchy light fog possible, but widespread issues are not expected. Lows in the upper-50s. Wind: N 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny skies. Highs mainly in the upper-80s to near 90. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with increasing heat. Low: 63. High: 91. Wind: S 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and more humid. Low: 69. High: 92. Wind: S 15 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 71. High: 92. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low: 70. High: 90. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Low: 71. High: 91. Wind: S 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers and storms. Low: 71. High: 89. Wind: NW 5 mph.