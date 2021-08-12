Thursday Evening Forecast: Heat relief this weekend with storms

THIS EVENING: A few storms ending in Deep East Texas. Mostly clear otherwise. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: South to SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds return by morning. Low: 77. Wind: South, SW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds to partly cloudy, staying hot and muggy. A 10% rain chance for the afternoon and evening. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds with a 30% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon and evening. Low: 76. High: 93. Wind: East 5 mph. The rain chances continue Saturday night into Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: More clouds. A 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: NE 5 mph.

MONDAY: More rain and storms and muggy, chances at 40%. Low: 73. High: 89. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Additional showers and a few storms, a 20% chance. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hotter. Small rain chance in southern areas. Low: 77. High: 95. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.