Thursday Evening Forecast: Heat relief this weekend with storms

THIS EVENING: A few storms ending in Deep East Texas. Mostly clear otherwise. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: South to SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds return by morning. Low: 77. Wind: South, SW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds to partly cloudy, staying hot and muggy. A 10% rain chance for the afternoon and evening. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds with a 30% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon and evening. Low: 76. High: 93. Wind: East 5 mph. The rain chances continue Saturday night into Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: More clouds. A 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: NE 5 mph.

MONDAY: More rain and storms and muggy, chances at 40%. Low: 73. High: 89. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Additional showers and a few storms, a 20% chance. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and hotter. Small rain chance in southern areas. Low: 77. High: 95. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

