TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 82. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 106. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two around. Conditions will remain very hot. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 80. High: 105. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, hot, and a chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 79. High: 105. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies, hot, and a chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 78. High: 100. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 95. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and warm. Low: 73. High: 97. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 72. High: 98. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.