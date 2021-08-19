Thursday Evening Forecast: Hotter temperatures increase this weekend

THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy and humid. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy and very warm. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: South, SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. A lot warmer and muggy. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: More sun and hot. Low: 77. High: 95. Wind: South 10 mph. Heat index temperatures around or above 105°.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 97. Wind: South 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and very hot. High humidity. Low: 77. High: 99. Wind: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Still very hot with a partly cloudy sky. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: South 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Small rain chances, otherwise staying hot. Partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: South 5 mph.

