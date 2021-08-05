Thursday Evening Forecast: Humidity moving in for the weekend

Our final cool morning occurred Thursday with lows in the middle to upper 60s and near 70. We also had a layer of clouds & hazy sky conditions, a sign that the moisture is going up. One more small rain chance Friday, then the heat & humidity will increase for the foreseeable future.

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Variable clouds and warmer. Lows: mainly the lower 70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and increasing humidity. A 10% chance of rain for the afternoon. High: 92. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sunshine. Hotter and more humid. Low: 75. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Breezy & partly cloudy. Very muggy. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds and sunshine. Very hot. A 20% chance of rain in the afternoon for southern areas. Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: More sun and hot. Low: 78. High: 99. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, continued hot and humid. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: SW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun mix. Lighter wind and hot. Low: 77. High: 96. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

