TONIGHT: A few passing clouds with an isolated shower early. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 68. Winds: NE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: After some patchy fog in the morning, we’ll see partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two tomorrow evening. Temperatures will remain relatively cool. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 89. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Warmer with increasing humidity in the afternoon. More gulf moisture will result in a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 69. High: 89. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 92. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 73. High: 95. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, hot, and humid. Low: 73. High: 96. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and hot, again. Low: 74. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 73. High: 96. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.