Thursday Evening Forecast: Isolated storms ending tonight, cold front & milder next week

THIS EVENING: Showers ending. Partly cloudy and humid. Temperatures in the 80s and 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increasing by morning. Muggy. Lows: middle to lower 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Saharan dust returning in the afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy and humid. A 20% to 30% chance of rain and storms for the afternoon, especially for Deep East Texas and east of HWY 69. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of storms. Muggy & a hazy sky from the African dust. Partly cloudy. Low: 75. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few t-storms possible in the afternoon, a 20% chance. Hotter. The Saharan dust lingers through the day. Low: 75. High: 94. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. A 40% chance of rain and storms with a front arriving to our area. The front moves into Deep East Texas by late afternoon and evening. Low: 74. High: 88. Wind: Becoming North 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Periods of rain, chances at 40%. Milder but still muggy. Low: 71. High: 84. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy. A 20% to 30% chance of rain. Low: 72. High: 88. Wind: East 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing rain chances to 20%. Very humid as the sunshine returns. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: South 10 mph.

