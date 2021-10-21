Thursday Evening Forecast: Limited rain chances and very warm temperatures through the weekend

TONIGHT: A couple of clouds with slightly cooler and drier conditions setting up across the area. Low: 58. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Generally sunny conditions should prevail with very limited rain chances. Rain expectations are low and Friday night football games will not be impacted. High: 84. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 63. High: 87. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms with an abundance of gulf moisture. Don’t cancel those plans because rain chances will be very limited through the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 85. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and very warm. Low: 67. High: 87. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Otherwise temperatures will remain very warm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 86. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Rain chances will be better through the morning hours. Morning rain will be followed by warm temperatures and mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. High: 82. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cooler. Low: 60. High: 80. Winds: N 10 MPH.