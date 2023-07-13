TONIGHT: A few clouds after midnight with temperatures remaining warm. Low: 80. Winds: S 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies, hot, and humid. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 99. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 95. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 98. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 80. High: 100. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 80. High: 100. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 99. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.