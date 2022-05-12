THIS EVENING: Clear and warm. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: South to SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds and patchy fog develop around daybreak. Lows: middle 60s to near 70. Wind: SW 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Morning clouds to sunshine. Warm during the day. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Records for Friday, May 13:

Tyler: 93, 1901

Longview: 95, 1942

Lufkin: 92, 2018

FRIDAY NIGHT into SATURDAY MORNING: A few showers or storms possible, overall chance at 20%. The first round after 9 PM in Toledo Bend. The second round after 1 AM across north and central areas toward daybreak. Lows: upper 60s to around 70. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% chance of t-storms for the morning to early afternoon hours. High: 90. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Heating up more. Partly to mostly sunny. Low: 71. High: 93. Wind: SW 10 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 73. High: 94. Wind: SW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Temperatures warm even more. A few clouds. Low: 72. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds at times, still very humid. Low: 73. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy & humid. Low: 73. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.