Thursday Evening Forecast: Lunar eclipse, cold temperatures Friday AM

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear and chilly. Temperatures drop into the 40s and some 30s by 10 PM.

OVERNIGHT: A light freeze and patchy frost possible. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind: NE to East 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Patchy frost and a light freeze to begin the day. Mostly sunny and milder. High: 64. Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 45. High: 72. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds and warm. Low: 60. High: 74. A 30% chance of rain for the afternoon and evening. Wind: SW 10 mph, turning North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Cooler with decreasing clouds. Low: 46. High: 60. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and slightly milder. Low: 38. High: 70. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Low: 48. High: 72. Wind: South 15 mph.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): Rain likely, chances at 40% for now. Low: 58. High: 65. Wind: South, turning East 10 mph.

