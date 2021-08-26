Thursday Evening Forecast: More afternoon storms, tracking Ida’s path to Gulf

THIS EVENING: Scattered storms mostly south of HWY 84, and a small rain chance in central/northern areas. Rain ending after 9 PM. Otherwise, clearing clouds. Temperatures in the 80s to the 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and humid. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Staying humid with passing clouds. A few t-storms in the afternoon, 20% probability, especially in eastern and southern areas. High: 95. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of rain or storms – mostly in east and southern counties. Muggy and humid. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and continued hot. A 20% to 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 74. High: 93. Wind: East 10 mph.

MONDAY: Due to the current track of Ida, we should see more clouds and a 30% chance of rain. Breezy and still humid. Low: 72. High: 92. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and hotter. Only a 20% chance of rain. Low: 71. High: 94. Wind: North 10 mph. Wind: North 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Turning mostly sunny and hotter. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunshine and hot. Low: 76. High: 98. Wind: East 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.