THIS EVENING: High clouds and breezy. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: Southeast 10-15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: More clouds return, especially west of HWY 69. Lows: middle to lower 60s, and a few 50s in east areas. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: More humid and breezy. Mostly to partly cloudy. High: 86. Wind: South 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly to mostly cloudy. Peeks of sun in the afternoon. A 30% chance of rain and storms, especially in the evening and night. Low: 68. High: 85. Wind: SW 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More showers and storms possible, a 30% chance. Low: 64. High: 86. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Storms appear more likely, a 40% chance. There will be a risk of severe weather. Low: 69. High: 87. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A few showers or storms possible. Mostly cloudy and humid. Chance of rain at 20%. Low: 70. High: 86. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More t-storms possible, a 30% chance. Low: 73. High: 87. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds continue and remaining muggy. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 70. High: 79. Wind: SW 10 mph. A cold front may move in late Thursday into Friday, which would provide lower humidity & a break from daily rain chances.

