Thursday Evening Forecast: More humid weather into the weekend

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear and warm. Temperatures to the 80s and a few 70s. Wind: SW, turning South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Some clouds returning by morning. Lows: middle 70s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A few clouds to start for the morning, and then more sunshine. Humid. High: 92. Wind: SW 10 mph. It will feel like the upper 90s and near 100.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. With a lighter wind, it will feel even more humid. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: SW 5-10 mph. Feels like temperatures 100° – 105°.

SUNDAY: The wind turns northeast, and this will change the overall pattern. A 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Low: 75. High: 91. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Staying humid with a 20% chance of afternoon t-storms. Low: 75. High: 91. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A few storms possible, chance at 20%. Clouds & sun mix, remaining very humid. Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. Partly cloudy and not as hot but still muggy. Low: 74. High: 90. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Otherwise, humid and partly cloudy. Low: 72. High: 89. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

