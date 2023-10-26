TONIGHT: Scattered showers especially early in the night otherwise mostly cloudy. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 71. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with mostly cloudy skies around. The best chance of rain will be in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 80. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with some light rain at times. The rain won’t amount out to much and temperatures will remain above normal. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 71. High: 82. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms that will be sparked by a front moving through the region. Temperatures will plummet in the night. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 69. High: 76. Winds: NW 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, cloudy, with some light showers falling throughout the day. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 45. High: 48. Winds: N 15-20 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and remaining fairly chilly. Low: 42. High: 54. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 36. High: 55. Winds: N 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 37. High: 63. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.