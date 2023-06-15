TONIGHT: Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected from another complex of storms approaching from the NW. Some storms may produce large hail and damaging winds. A tornado or two are also possible. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 75. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: A few clouds with storms ending in the morning. A brief shower or storm are also possible in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. We could see a storm or two Saturday night. Low: 76. High: 96. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: SW 15-20 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 76. High: 99. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 99. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 98. Winds: SE 10 MPH.