TONIGHT: Any leftover isolated storm will end by midnight. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms (especially in the afternoon and evening). Chance of rain: 40%. High: 93. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with another chance of an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 95. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 96. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 98. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few storms late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 80. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 79. High: 96. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 97. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.