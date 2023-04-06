TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 49. Winds: NE 15-20 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with additional showers throughout the morning. We’ll probably see a break in the rain by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cool through the afternoon. Chance of rain: 70%. High: 56. Winds: NE 15-20 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 48. High: 68. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and mild for Easter Sunday. Low: 52. High: 75. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and mild. Low: 54. High: 76. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies and a little warmer. Low: 55. High: 79. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 56. High: 80.Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 58. High: 81. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.