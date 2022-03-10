THIS EVENING: Mainly clear sky and cool. Temperatures in the 50s to some 40s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds and cool. Temperatures start from the 30s north to the middle 40s south. Wind: turning North 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy. Rain likely by the afternoon and evening. Highs: lower 40s NW, middle 40s to lower 50s central, and near 60 in east/southeast areas, but all temperatures fall in the afternoon and evening. Rain expected to mix with light snow in the late afternoon and evening for areas north of I-20. Wintry weather impacts are minimal. Precipitation chance at 40%. Wind: NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT into SATURDAY MORNING: Precipitation ending by 3 AM. Decreasing clouds. Low: 27. Wind: NW 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Colder day. Sunny into the afternoon. High: 50. Wind: NW 10 mph.

*Set your clocks ahead one hour at 2 AM Sunday.*

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny and breezy. Low: 32. High: 66. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy sky, breezy and warmer. A 30% chance of t-storms. Low: 50. High: 72. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A cold front moves in, but a big cooldown not expcted. Low: 48. High: 70. Wind: NW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny and warmer. Low: 46. High: 75. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and increasing humidity. Low: 49. High: 78. Wind: SE 10 mph.

