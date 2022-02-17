THIS EVENING: Cloudy and cold. Temperatures to the 30s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph, to North 15 mph. Feels like temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

OVERNIGHT: Partial clearing skies toward daybreak. Colder. Lows: middle 20s to lower 30s. Wind: North 10 mph, making it feel like the lower 20s and a few teens.

FRIDAY: Clouds clear after 10 AM in southern areas with sunshine for the afternoon. Cool. High: 53. Wind: North 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and cool. Low: 30. High: 63. Wind: Southeast 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine to start with clouds increasing for the afternoon and evening. A 10% to 20% chance of rain by evening and overnight, mainly in Deep East Texas. Low: 38. High: 68. Wind: South 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain showers, a 30% chance. Low: 57. High: 72. Wind: South 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Muggy and mostly cloudy. A 30% chance of rain. Cold front arriving in the evening. Low: 63. High: 75. Wind: Southwest 15 mph, turning North 15 mph in the evening.

WEDNESDAY: Colder with rain, a 30% chance. Low: 40. High: 42. Wind: North 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Colder and brisk. A 30% chance of rain. Low: 36. High: 38. Wind: NW 15 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.