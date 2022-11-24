TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with showers tapering off prior to 2 AM. We’ll be Mostly cloudy for the remainder of the night. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 56. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances increasing after the sun goes down. Temperatures will remain steady in the 50s and 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 61. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with widespread rain in the morning. Rain will begin to taper off by 10 AM into the afternoon. Temperatures will remain steady. Chance of rain: 80%. Low: 49. High: 60. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 44. High: 63. Winds: W 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 42. High: 65. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 52. High: 70. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 42. High: 52. Winds: NW 5 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 33. High: 55. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.