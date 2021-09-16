Thursday Evening Forecast: Nicholas continues to bring clouds, rain chances

THIS EVENING: Cloudy for areas southeast of HWY 84. Evening light mist and drizzle possible. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase west and northwest. A few showers in southern counties. Lows near 70. Wind: North 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy to mainly cloudy. A 30% chance of rain, mostly east of HWY 69. Temperatures: middle to lower 80s in SE areas, and upper 80s to near 90 west/northwest of HWY 79. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of storms by the afternoon. Warmer. Low: 71. High: 89. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: A 20% to 30% chance of rain, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy and muggy. Low: 70. High: 90. Wind: East 5 mph.

MONDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Main focus is the heat for the early week. Low: 71. High: 93. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Hotter in the afternoon. Low: 73. High: 94. Wind: South 10 mph. After 4 PM, scattered storms developing with the cold front, rain chances increase to 30% to 40%. This ends early Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY: Cooler and less humid with decreasing clouds. Low: 67. High: 84. Wind: NE 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Colder morning and a mild day with sunshine. Low: 59. High: 86. Wind: East 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.