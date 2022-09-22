TONIGHT: Mostly clear and less humid. Low: 70. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot but not quite as humid. High: 96. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer and more humid. Low: 73. High: 97. Winds: S 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little cooler as a front moves through in the afternoon. Low: 72. High: 95. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler with less humidity. Low: 67. High: 88. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 60. High: 86. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 59. High: 87. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: More sunshine expected. Low: 58. High: 86. Winds: E 10 MPH.