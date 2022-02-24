THIS EVENING: Cloudy. A 30% to 60% chance of rain ending for Deep East Texas after 12 AM. Cloudy and cold. Some clouds decrease before 12 AM in northern areas. Temperatures in the 30s to some 20s. Wind: NW to North 10 mph, making it feel like the 20s.

OVERNIGHT: Decreasing clouds all the way to HWY 21. North of HWY 21, very cold. Lows: middle to lower 20s. South of HWY 21, upper 20s to lower 30s and mostly cloudy. Wind: North 10 mph, making it feel like the Teens & 20s.

FRIDAY: Peeks of sun through 12 PM, then clouds increase for the afternoon and evening. Showers possible after 12 PM, chances at 20% to 30%. Staying cold. High: 40. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT into SATURDAY MORNING: Showers increasing, a 30% to 40% chance. Lows: middle 30s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 60% chance of rain. At times, rain may contain a sleet mixture, but wintry weather accumulations are not expected. Cloudy and cold. High: 39. Wind: NE 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds with the sun returning. Low: 33. High: 55. Wind: North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 30. High: 62. Wind: South 5 mph.

TUESDAY (MARCH 1): Partly cloudy and warmer. Low: 43. High: 67. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds mix but warm. Low: 46. High: 71. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: More clouds and a 20% chance of rain. Low: 45. High: 72. Wind: South 10 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.