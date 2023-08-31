TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and cool conditions. Low: 69. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and very warm. High: 98. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and trending a little warmer. Low: 68. High: 99. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 98. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 75. High: 99. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with an isolated pop-up shower or two. Chance of rain: 10%. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or storm. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 76. High: 98. Winds: SE 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 74. High: 99. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.