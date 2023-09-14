TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 69. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms (especially west). Temperatures will be slightly warmer with more sunshine in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 84. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around (especially in the morning). Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68. High: 86. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and trending a little warmer. Low: 67. High: 88. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny very warm. Low: 64. High: 90. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Low: 67. High: 91. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68. High: 89. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 90. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.