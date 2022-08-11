TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds and mild. Low: 74. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two in the afternoon. Temperatures will be about the same as they were today. Chance of rain: 20%. High: 97. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated storm or two in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 73. High: 97. Winds: E 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and trending a little warmer. Low: 75. High: 99. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine is expected with temperatures right around 100 degrees, once again. Low: 76. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 100. Winds: S 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm being a possibility in the evening as a potential cold front approaches. chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 101. Winds: S 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with an additional chance of rain. Low; 75. High: 94. Winds: NE 10 MPH.