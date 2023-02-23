TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with an isolated rain chance late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 50. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies with spotty showers. Not everyone will see the rain but it will be much cooler for most tomorrow (Expect Deep East Texas). Chance of rain: 40%. High: 54. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain chances early in the day Saturday. Temperatures will remain relatively cool. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 50. High: 68. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with an isolated shower late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 79. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances early on the day, temperatures will trend a little cooler in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 57. High: 73. Winds: W 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 47. High: 77. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two late. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 55. High: 78. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 63. High: 75. Winds: SW 15 MPH.