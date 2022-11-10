TONIGHT: Cloud cover will increase after midnight. This will be followed by a cold front passage and rain chances around daybreak. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 60. Winds: SW 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers and storms (especially in the morning). Temperatures will fall in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 60%. High: 62. Winds: N 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Low: 39. High: 53. Winds: N 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and remaining cool. Low: 34. High: 55. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with additional showers as another piece of cold air moves in. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 42. High: 48. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 41. High: 50. Winds: N 10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 43. High: 51. Winds: N 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 40. High: 50. Winds: N 10 MPH.