TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies early followed by a few more clouds tomorrow afternoon. Low: 46. Winds: E 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Increasing cloud cover throughout the day. However, rain chances are low through the middle part of the evening. We’ll see some of times of widespread rain starting tomorrow evening. Chance of rain: 80% (Evening & Night). High: 63. Winds: E 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with rain chances early and mainly east. Cloud cover will be stubborn and stick around through the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%-40%. Low: 47. High: 56. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 38. High: 63. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 36. High: 61. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 34. High: 58. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and a little cooler. Low: 36. High: 64. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and a little warmer. Low: 44. High: 67. Winds: SE 10 MPH.