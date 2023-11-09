TONIGHT: Rain and trending cooler. Chance of rain: 100%. Low: 53. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Scattered showers around early in the morning. Most of the rain will move out by the afternoon. Temperatures will hold nearly steady. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 54. Winds: NE 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers moving in. The best chance of rain of rain will remain to the south of Tyler & Longview. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 51. High: 56. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with slightly warmer temperatures. Low: 49. High: 63. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers around. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 51. High: 64. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and cool. Low: 52. High: 64. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Low: 50. High: 66. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 53. High: 70. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.