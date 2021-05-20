Spotty storms this evening, more Friday afternoon

Areas of rain and storms have developed through the afternoon and will continue this evening. The risk for severe weather is low (isolated), with the main threat wind gusts or isolated tornado.

Current Weather Alerts:

The Flash Flood Watch has been extended for most of East Texas until 1 AM Friday morning. This includes Angelina, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, & Wood counties.

The rain we’ve seen is in response to an upper level disturbance spreading stronger wind energy to East Texas. This increased wind speeds also has a slight turn in direction with height, leading to the risk for an isolated tornado. Most importantly, moisture continues to move in and will bring more rain to our area tonight and into tomorrow.

Here’s a current look at the radar.

STORM TEAM FORECAST

THIS EVENING: Scattered showers and a few storms. There is a low risk of a severe storm, capable of wind gusts or an isolated tornado. Rain chance high, but coverage is low. Temperatures to the 70s and 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Heavier rainfall ending, tapering off to drizzle by morning. Lows: middle to upper 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Warm and humid with a 60% – 70% chance of afternoon t-storms. Heavy rain the main threat, but an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out (wind gusts main concern). Highs: 70s to near 80. Wind: SE 10 mph. Rain should end after 8 PM Friday evening.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 30% to 40% chance of afternoon thunderstorms, mostly west of HWY 69. Low: 67. High: 83. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. A 20% chance of an isolated PM storm. Low: 66. High: 84. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very humid. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 66. High: 85, with a feels like temperature near 90. Wind: SE 10 mph.

TUESDAY: More clouds with a 30% chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Low: 67. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Low: 69. High: 86. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 20% chance of rain, otherwise partly cloudy and humid. Low: 71. High: 87. Wind: South 10 mph.

