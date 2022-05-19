THIS EVENING: Mainly clear and breezy. Temperatures to the 80s and 70s. Wind: South 15 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Brief clouds by morning. Humid. Lows in the lower 70s. Wind: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Another hot day with sunshine. After 6 PM, a 20% chance of storms, mainly west of HWY 69 but mostly near I-35. High: 94. Wind: South 15 mph, gusts 30 mph.

Records for Friday, May 20:

Tyler: 94, 1921

Longview: 95, 1933

Lufkin: 95, 1933

SATURDAY: Storms increase after 3 PM. Chance of rain at 40% to 60%. Some storms could be gusty or severe, wind gusts/hail threat. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: South 15 mph, turning North overnight.

SUNDAY: Morning showers end, a 30% chance of rain. Cooler and mostly cloudy. Low: 63. High: 78. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds remain and a 20% to 30% chance of rain, increasing by evening and night. Low: 60. High: 81. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Storms possible and some heavy rain. Chances at 40%. Low: 67. High: 75. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 30% chance of rain and warmer. Low: 68. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: More rain possible, a 30% chance. Low: 65. High: 87. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.