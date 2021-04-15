Thursday Evening Forecast: Rain returns, clouds into the weekend

THIS EVENING: Showers likely. At times, the rain may let up for a period of time and then return later tonight. Cloudy & cool. Temperatures from the 60s to the 50s. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: A 40% chance of showers with a few storms possible. Cool. Lows: middle to upper 50s. Wind: East 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, rain increasing by the afternoon, chances at 60%. A few storms could produce hail (pea size to possibly the size of quarters). Staying cool. Rain ending late evening. Cooler. High: 64. Wind: East, SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy & cool. A 20% chance of showers. Low: 50. High: 62. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds to peeks of sun in the afternoon. Cool. Low: 44. High: 67. Wind: North 10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunshine with clouds. Warmer. Low: 42. High: 71. Wind: East, turning SE 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Clouds increase, but a tad warmer. A cold front arrives by evening. Low: 50. High: 74. Wind: South, turning North 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and seasonal. Low: 45. High: 72. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase, and a 20% chance of rain late day. Low: 47. High: 71. Wind: SE 10 mph.