Thursday Evening Forecast: Rain returns Mother’s Day into next week

THIS EVENING: Clear and mild. Temperatures to the 60s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows: middle to lower 50s, and a few upper 40s. Wind: NE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: More sunshine with high clouds by the afternoon. Nice. Low: 54. High: 82. Wind: South 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. More humid and breezy. Low: 62. High: 86. Wind: South 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY, MOTHER’S DAY: Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Very muggy and windy. Storm chances increasing during the afternoon and evening, chances at 60%, especially north of HWY 79. Severe storms are possible, and heavy rain a threat. Low: 72. High: 87. Wind: South 15 mph.

MONDAY: More showers and storms possible, some of which could be severe and heavy. A 40% to 60% chance areawide. Low: 70. High: 85. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Cooler with more rain, storms likely in southern areas. Low: 66. High: 70, but near 80 in southern areas. Wind: NE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Rain continues and cooler. Chances at 40%. Low: 62. High: 69. Wind: North 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Decreasing clouds with the rain pulling away. Low: 54. High: 73. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.