TONIGHT: A couple of clouds passing through prior to midnight with rain chances increasing toward daybreak. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 56. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms increasing throughout the morning with widespread rain in the afternoon. The overall severe weather threat will remain low. Chance of rain: 90%. High: 61. Winds: NE 10-15 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of additional showers in the morning. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 55. High: 63. Winds: N 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures trending a little warmer. Low: 53. High: 68. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and warm. Low: 51. High: 73. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 52. High: 75. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a shower or two possible. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 61. High: 76. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies and a little warmer. Low: 60. High: 77. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.