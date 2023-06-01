TONIGHT: A few clouds and muggy. Low: 68. Winds: SE 5 MPH.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, hot, and muggy. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 70. High: 87. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 69. High: 86. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms around in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 68. High: 87. Winds: E 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 67. High: 88. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 66. High: 90. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated storm or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 68. High: 89. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.