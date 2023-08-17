TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and a warmer night. Low: 77. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 107. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 79. High: 106. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 107. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 78. High: 105. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 77. High: 100. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Low: 77. High: 102. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower or two. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 78. High: 104. Winds: SW 10 MPH.