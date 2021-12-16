Thursday Evening Forecast: Record temperatures again Friday, then rainy & cold on Saturday

THIS EVENING: Low measurable rain chance, but some mist and fog should increase before 12 AM. Temperatures in the 60s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Dense fog possible and mist. Muggy. Lows: middle 60s. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Still humid. Cloudy to mostly cloudy. Warm and breezy. Rain chances during the day less than 30%. Record temperatures possible. Highs: middle 70s to lower 80s. Wind: South 15 mph, gusts 20-25 mph.



RECORD HIGHS for December 17:

Tyler: 78, 2016

Longview: 80, 2016

Lufkin: 85, 1924

SATURDAY: Cold front moves in and falling temperatures are expected. Rain likely through the afternoon, chances at 70%. Morning temperatures begin from the 50s to lower 60s, and fall into the middle/lower 50s for the afternoon. Wind: North 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Some peeks of sun but chilly. Rain chance is 20%. Low: 38. High: 52. Wind: NE 10 mph.

MONDAY: Clouds increasing with light rain, chance at 30%. Low: 39. High: 49. Wind: East 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, seasonal. Low: 37. High: 59. Wind: NE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: More sunshine and milder. Low: 44. High: 68. Wind: SW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: The sunshine continues with a few clouds. Warmer. Low: 54. High: 73. Wind: SW 10 mph.

