THIS EVENING: A 40% chance of rain and storms. Temperatures dropping from the 80s into the 70s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms early. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: SE 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy early, followed by mostly cloudy skies. A 40% chance of rain and storms, increasing to a 60% chance in Deep East Texas. Highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: A 60% chance of rain and storms. Low: 73. High: 86. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 85. Wind: S 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 84. Wind: S 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and storms. Low: 72. High: 86. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 87. Wind: SE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain and storms. Low: 71. High: 88. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.