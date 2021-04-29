Rain & storms increasing this evening & overnight

THIS EVENING: Scattered storms expected, a few could be strong. Temperatures to the 70s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Storms increasing. Heavy rain the primary threat. Lows: middle to lower 60s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Heavy rain at times through early afternoon, a 60% chance. Scattered showers to light rain into the afternoon. Cool. High: 71. Wind: East 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY: More clouds and rain showers possible, especially south of HWY 84 during the day. Chances at 30% to 40%. Low: 62. High: 74. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: More humid storms likely through early afternoon. Rain chance at 60%. Low: 65. High: 76. Wind: South 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very humid. Low: 69. High: 88. Wind: SW 15 mph.

TUESDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms with another cold front. A few severe storms are possible. Low: 72. High: 82. Wind: SW, turning NW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Lower humidity. Low: 57. High: 81. Wind: NW 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase again with a 20% chance of rain. Another cold front later in the day. Low: 63. High: 77. Wind: South, turning NW 10 mph.

