Thursday Night Forecast: Severe storms possible tomorrow

TONIGHT: Drizzle and some light showers will be possible after midnight. Clouds and drizzle will keep us relatively mild through the overnight hours. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 59. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

TOMORROW: Most of us will be quiet and muggy through the middle morning hours. However by late morning, storms will begin to develop to our West. Any storm the develops will have the potential to be severe with hail, damaging winds, and a few isolated tornadoes. The majority of the storms will occur between noon and midnight. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 73. Winds: SE 15 MPH.

SATURDAY: We’ll start out breezy with a few cloud cover in the morning with some gradual clearing expected throughout the day. Low: 62. High: 76. Winds: W 15 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and trending warmer. Low: 53. High: 80. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy as our next chance of storms approaches. A gusty south wind will drive our temperatures well into the 80s. Low: 57. High: 83. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: We’ll see another round of scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. Some of these storms will be severe. Chance of rain: 40%. Low: 66. High: 80. Winds: S 15 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few leftover showers in the morning. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 63. High: 76. Winds: NW 15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Low: 49. High: 72. Winds: N 15 MPH.