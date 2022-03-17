THIS EVENING: Showers increasing, transitioning to a few storms after 8 PM. A few severe storms possible through 1 AM, main threats wind gusts & hail. An isolated tornado is possible. Temperatures to the 60s. Wind: SE to South 10-20 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Storms ending by 2 AM. Decreasing clouds and breezy. Lows: upper 40s to near 50. Wind: West-NW 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Clouds decrease and cooler. High: 64. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and nice. Low: 40. High: 72. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 46. High: 78. Wind: SE 15 mph.

MONDAY: A +0% chance of rain and storms. Severe weather appears likely. Low: 58. High: 73. Wind: South 20 mph.

TUESDAY: More t-storms possible, chances at 40%. Heavy rain threat for both days. Low: 59. High: 72. Wind: South 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Cooler and breezy. Low: 49. High: 63. Wind: NW 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 41. High: 66. Wind: North 5-10 mph.

